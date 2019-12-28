HOUSTON — The suspect accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend during her birthday party on Christmas Eve died at the hospital after he was shot by a Harris County Sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon in Hermann Park.

Houston police said the deputy came across Albert Benjamin Simon seated near a bench at the park around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The deputy approached Simon and gave him verbal commands. Deputies said Simon made a quick move towards backpack he had and began running before the deputy shot him.

Police said Simon died at the hospital.

Authorities said no one else is injured and they are urging others to avoid the area.

Police said Simon was the estranged ex-boyfriend Carolee Taylor, who was shot and killed in the doorway of a house in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive where family and friends had gathered to celebrate her birthday. Deputies said Simon removed Taylor from the residence at gunpoint before he shot her multiple times on the front porch. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

