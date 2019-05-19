One of our most-shared stories on Facebook this week was one that captured the attention of Texas over the weekend.

Am Amber Alert was issued after an 8-year-old girl went missing on Saturday from Fort Worth. She was found unharmed on Sunday morning and a 51-year-old Tyler man was arrested in connection with the girl's abduction.

Our next story doesn't have such a cheery ending. Police in Las Vegas released video of a woman allegedly pushing an elderly man off the bus. That man later died, and police arrested a 25-year-old woman for the incident. She now faces a murder charge, police say.

Click the link below to watch the video of the incident (Viewer discretion is advised):

In health news, some people claim a specific piercing is helping cure their migraine problems. Some people say the daith piercing, located on the innermost fold of the ear, can help alleviate migraines. But doctors are skeptical.

A video of the precise moment the spillway gate at Lake Dunlap failed. That failure caused water to drain out of the lake, dropping the water level by more than 8 feet in a matter of hours. The result devastated a small, tight-knit community and its effects could be felt for years to come, warn neighbors in a similar situation.

Finally a national news story could have implications throughout the country, including Texas. The governor of Alabama signed the nation's most restrictive abortion ban into law, making it illegal in Alabama to perform an abortion in nearly all cases during any stage of pregnancy.

In Missouri, the House passed a law that bans abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy, and a proposed law in Georgia would set the cut-off at six weeks of gestation- before many people even know they're pregnant.

