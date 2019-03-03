There's something in the air: Love!

Among the thousands of runners in the Skyway 10K, two couples are planning on getting hitched! There's perhaps no better opportunity to propose, especially when it's at the summit of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Check out the two proposals below:

SHE SAID YES! Marriage Proposal at the Top of the Bridge

SHE SAID YES, TOO! 2nd Marriage Proposal on the Bridge

Full Skyway 10K Coverage

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.