Corpus Christi (KIII News) — There is a national effort underway urging corporations, specifically fast food chains, to get rid of styrofoam cups.

One Coastal Bend organization has gathered around 50,000 signatures urging Whataburger to join the phase-out.

"We pick it up from the beaches. We pick it up from the storm drains. We pick it up from the sand dunes," said Cliff Schlabach, chair of the Texas Coastal Bend Surfrider Foundation.

"There are lots of options out there to replace styrofoam cups," member Karen Thorwaldso said.

On Monday, the Surfrider Foundation launched a statewide effort to convince Whataburger to look for alternatives to styrofoam cups.

"The petition was signed by people from all over the world," Vice Chair Neil McQueen said.

According to McQueen, an online petition garnered more than 51,000 signatures that will be presented to Whataburger headquarters in San Antonio along with the dangers the product poses to the environment.

"The plastics do not break down. They don't biodegrade. They break down into smaller pieces, but they're still there. Once the pieces are small, then the animals can eat them, they mistake them for food, and that's how it gets into them," McQueen said.

In July, a picture was going around social media of Corpus Christi's seawall with a large amount of styrofoam cups littering it. While the City does it's best to keep the Bayfront clean, McQueen said ultimately lots of styrofoam cups end up in the water.

"The plastics also absorb toxins which are out there, DDT, PCBs, other pesticides, and those are going into the fish and shrimp and oysters that we eventually eat," McQueen said.

McDonald's, Starbucks, and Dunkin Donuts have all committed to phasing out styrofoam cups.

3News reached out to Whataburger for comment and received the following response:

"At Whataburger, we're always looking for the best way to serve our customers, and we value their feedback. We continue to look at cup alternatives that keep drinks at the right temperature, but we have a lot to consider from a quality and supply perspective when meeting our customers' expectations. We will share any updates if we have news to share. In the meantime, we continue to urge customers to properly dispose of our cups."

