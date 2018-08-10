The Houston Texans needed back to back overtimes but now are sitting at 2-3 following Sunday night’s 19-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys made it a game in the end but Houston prevailed thanks to their special teams.

There’s plenty of good things to take away from Sunday’s action but also plenty of bad. While the Texans were able to get the win, they still are struggling to find a rhythm in the red zone. Poor passes, terrible coverage and even the inability make the proper calls, Houston’s performance Sunday night will do, but it certainly wasn’t pretty.

Here’s Sunday night’s Studs and Duds

Stud: QB Deshaun Watson

While the offensive line might have only allowed one sack, Watson still was running for his life Sunday night. Overall however, he preformed admirably everywhere but the red zone. Going 33-of-44, Watson collected 375 yards through the air with one touchdown and 40 yards on the ground. The Texans quarterback now has thrown for 300-plus yards in his last four games, setting a franchise record.

What’s perhaps more impressive is Watson’s physical toughness. Fighting off defenders and taking five different hard hits from the Cowboys defenders, the second-year quarterback showed his ability to stay strong and keep drives alive. All and all, another solid win for the young quarterback.

Dud: WR Will Fuller

It’s hard to call him a dud when he was only targeted three times but Fuller’s night was easily forgettable. The third-year receiver finished the day with just two receptions for 15 yards. The third target was a drop that could have led to a big gain.

Fuller had been dealing with hamstring issues all week. Limited in practice and still looking towards the season as a whole, the receiver might have been taking it easy Sunday night to save himself for a much bigger role down the road.

Stud: Rookies S Justin Reid and WR Keke Coutee

With his brother making his long awaited debut in Carolina, Justin knew he needed a big game Sunday evening. He did just that in front of his home crowd. Reid finished the night with six total tackles, five solo stop and a pass breakup. If that wasn’t enough, the rookie safety also collected his first interception off a tipped ball from teammate Jonathan Joseph and returned it for six yards.

As for Coutee, the rookie sensation from Texas Tech continued his success against the Cowboys secondary Sunday night. Coutee would finish the game with six receptions for 51 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown on a one-yard pass in the red zone. With the Houston needing to expand their passing game, Coutee’s versatility could be big for the long run.

Dud: CB Kayvon Webster

The Texans secondary has been taking hits with the losses of Aaron Colvin and Kevin Johnson. With the return of Webster, Houston looked to find some stability on defense moving forward. That happened all of one drive.

Webster would leave the game following the Cowboys opening drive with a quad injury. He would not return and could be in doubt moving forward. Webster missed a majority of last season with a torn Achilles and was just finishing rehab to return. While he only played one series, that series might have cost him more time moving forward.

Stud: K Ka’imi Fairbairn

It’s never a good sign to have to rely on your kicker to win you the game. It’s a terrible sign that he has to win it back to back weeks. It’s a disastrous sign if he has to do it in back to back weeks in overtime. Never the less, Fairbairn took on the pressure and delivered once again for his team.

Going 3 of 4 in field goals, including the game-winning 36-yard field goal, the former UCLA product was on point tonight for the Texans. Scoring points when the Texans offense couldn’t pull it out, Fairbairn’s leg has been one of the most consistent areas for the Texans this season. The Texans are 2-3 and that could mostly be thanks to Fairbairn’s kicking game.

Dud: Coach Bill O’Brien

The Texans unit as a whole played a great game. They only scored 19 total points and had to win it in overtime. Why? Poor play calling, specifically on the offense. Once again, O’Brien’s lackluster and inefficient play calling had many around the area wondering if O’Brien was entering his fifth season with the team or his first as a head coach.

From terrible play design to missed opportunities to score on short-yardage situation and terrible execution in the red zone, O’Brien and the Texans offense went 1 of 5 in scoring opportunities inside the 15-yard line. With shotgun sets at the one and poor run designs that would lead to Watson taking major hits, O’Brien will need to take a look at the tape. Yes, a win is a win but man, it wasn’t a pretty one for O’Brien.

His seat isn’t cooling down.

Stud: WR DeAndre Hopkins

On the first drive of the second half, DeAndre Hopkins fumbled and turned the ball over to the Cowboys. He walked over to O’Brien and apologized, saying he would make up for it later on in the game. He kept his promise in overtime. With his incredible 49-yard reception to set the Texans up for a game-winning field goal, it’s easy to say that Hopkins walks away as the team’s MVP Sunday night.

Hopkins would also lead the team with nine receptions for 151 yards. From great route running to creating separation against cornerback Byron Jones, Hopkins was electrifying every opportunity he had with the ball in his hands. With Watson only expecting to improve under center, Hopkins can soon be seen as the league’s top receiver. He’s earned the right following back to back strong performances to help keep Houston in the winner’s circle.

