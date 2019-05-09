WALLER, Texas — A student was struck by a vehicle while walking near Waller High School early Thursday, the school district confirmed to KHOU 11 News.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old student later died from his injuries.

The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. as the student walked on Fields Store Road north of Highway 290.

The school district said the high school student was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition. He later died, according to deputies. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

The sheriff's office said the driver involved and spoke with investigators. At this time the road in front of the high school remains blocked.

Counselors will be available for students and staff on campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Here is the letter sent home to parents at the time of the accident:

Dear Waller ISD Family,

I need to inform you all that there was an accident this morning involving a Waller High School student. The student was walking on Fields Store Road near the school when he was struck by a vehicle. The student is in critical condition. Details of the accident are unclear at this time, but in Waller ISD we are family. As family, we ask for your thoughts and support for all those involved.

Our counseling team will be available for any staff or student who needs assistance processing this accident. Please closely monitor our kids and if you notice any who may need help following this accident, or for any other reason, I encourage you to talk with them proactively and let an administrator know.

I am thankful for our strong family and community as we work through this. I will provide updates as they are available.

Sincerely,

Kevin Moran

Superintendent

Waller ISD

