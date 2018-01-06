MCKINNEY, Texas – A McKinney North High School student who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound has died Friday, according to McKinney ISD.

The student was reportedly found in an empty classroom by a teacher and another student.

Police officers and firefighters surrounded the high school Friday as it was placed under lockdown. No other students were believed to be involved or injured.

McKinney North HS is secure. One student transported with a gunshot wound. Believed to be self inflicted. No other students believed to be involved. — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) June 1, 2018

McKinney North HS on lockdown. Officers are on scene. We believe the scene to be secure at this point. — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) June 1, 2018

The police department later wrote on Twitter that students would be taken to McKinney Boyd High School, where parents could pick them up. The school said it would run its normal bus routes later that afternoon.

WFAA spoke to parents who raised concerns about how a student was able to bring a gun to school. Many of them rushed to the school after receiving text messages from their children of a lockdown in place.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller wrote on his Facebook page, calling for unity to choose "people over politics."

More than 2,000 students are enrolled at McKinney North. The school's final exams are scheduled for next week.

