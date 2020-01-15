NEW ORLEANS — Steve Gleason is receiving one of the highest honors that can be given to an American.

The former New Orleans Saints and current advocate for patients with Lou Gehrig's disease will be the recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal. The ceremony to honor Gleason takes place Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol's National Sanctuary Hall.

Steve Gleason's father, Mike Gleason, tried to describe how proud he was of his son.

"To be perfectly honest with you," Mike said. "I'm not sure if it's really hit me yet."

Many New Orleanians know how heroic Gleason was during his eight seasons with the Saints, but his work since 2011, after being diagnosed ALS is what has earned him one of the highest honors America has for its civilians.

Tom Capella, board member of Team Gleason, emphasized why the award will be so significant.

"He's the first ALS patient to ever receive the Congressional Gold Medal, and the first one who lives in Louisiana," Capella said. "It’s a really big deal, so I’m super excited for it. Not only for (Gleason), but for the whole ALS community that works so hard to fight this dreaded disease.”

In the years since establishing Team Gleason, the foundation has raised more than $10 million to help ALS patients live what is often referred to as purposeful lives.

Something that is perhaps more invaluable than the money raised by the organization is the awareness they created about a disease that robs people of their ability to walk, talk, and breathe.

