HELOTES, Texas — Imagine hanging in midair, flying along at 30 miles per hour, 110 feet off the ground. All you have to do is head five miles north of Loop 1604, on Highway 16. For four years now, Helotes Hill Country Ziplines has been providing that opportunity.

Rodney & Michelle Madla took 35 acres of land that has been in their family since 1855 and built a 10-station zipline course. The shortest one is 420 feet and the longest a little more than 1000 feet. It took nine months to build because of all the safety measures they put in place.

Helotes Hill Country Ziplines is a member of the Association of Challenge Course Technology. That means they have very strict safety guidelines they have to follow. The cables are rated at 27,000 pounds. The couplings holding the cables to the poles are rated at 24,000 pounds and there are three on each cable. The anchors holding the poles are drilled 30 inches into bedrock, there are three on each pole.

Once you're securely strapped into your harness, you’re taken to the equivalent of skiing’s “Bunny Hill" and given a crash course in how to stop. Then, you go straight to Tower One. Once there, you’re hooked to the cable through a state of the art trolly, two additional safety straps are hooked up and you’re off.

With two or three riders in your group, over the next hour and a half or so, you will glide along thousands of feet of cable over some of the prettiest hills and ravines around. Helotes Hill Country Ziplines can accommodate groups as large as 15, but they only go off at certain times of the day. They highly recommend reservations. If you’re interested in checking them out, click on this link to go to their homepage: https://heloteshillcountryziplines.com