WWII Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday in Corpus Christi

"It's a celebration fit for one of the last members of the greatest generation, but mostly for serving our country the way he did."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — World War II veteran from Corpus Christi received a well-deserved honor Monday as family and friends came together to make sure his 100th birthday did not go unnoticed.



Aside from being a member of the greatest generation, Felix Longoria Jr. is an honest to goodness war hero!

The upbeat tempo of the Veteran's Band of Corpus Christi drew folks out of their homes in one south side neighborhood.

Some neighbors proudly waved the stars and stripes as others drove by in their vehicles and gave a friendly honk of the horn.

At the center of the celebration was Longoria who was clapping along to the band as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

"I'm feeling really good! I already ate, and all my friends are here," said Felix Longoria Jr.

Neighbors we spoke with said they wanted to honor Longoria on his birthday,

"but mostly for severing our country the way he did," said one neighbor.

What a life story he has.

Felix Longoria Jr. was born in Skidmore in 1921. He is a World War II veteran and in fact he led one of the platoons on the beaches during the D-day invasion of Normandy.

"He was wounded in France in 1944 after D-Day, and his men drug him to safety and they thought he had cashed it in, but he did not, he survived. He went to England and recovered in enough time to come back and do the Battle of the Bulge," said Longoria's son, Richard.

He was even awarded the bronze star for his actions.

Among those who attended his birthday celebration was Kleberg County Commissioner Jerry Martinez who presented Longoria with a Quilt of Honor.

"A simple thank you is not enough," said Jerry Martinez, Kleberg County Commissioner.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was also there to present him with a certificate of commendation.

Speaking with Mr. Longoria, he told 3News his secret to making it this far is simply the love shared by the ones he has all around him.

"Enjoy yourself and enjoy your friends," said Longoria.

