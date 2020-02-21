HOUSTON — Houston police on Friday released new surveillance video of a dangerous purse snatching that knocked a woman to the ground in a mall parking lot.

Police hope the video will help lead investigators to the robber or robbers.

The crime happened Thursday, Jan. 9 at about 4:11 p.m. outside Willowbrook Mall, according to the Houston Police Department.

The victim told police she was walking towards her vehicle with her purse strap around her shoulder. That’s when she felt her purse being pulled away from her and realized that someone was taking it.

Surveillance video showed the purse snatcher was the driver in a silver Nissan sedan. The driver had his window down and grabbed the purse without even stopping the vehicle.

The victim fell to the ground as the robber took control of her purse and sped away.

Police noted the robber’s car, possibly a newer Nissan Sentra, had front-end damage. Many KHOU 11 viewers pointed out the vehicle appears to be an Altima, not a Sentra.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

