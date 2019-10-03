HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified four people who were killed in Saturday's plan crash in Harrison County.

The NTSB identified the plane as a Cessna 337C. DPS reports the plane was headed from Dallas to New Orleans.

The plane crashed in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 968 and Farm-to-Market Road 450FM near Hallsville.

According to DPS, there were four people aboard the plane:

51-year-old William Robert Kendrick of Huffman

47-year-old Rebecca Marsh Kendrick of Huffman

27-year-old Ann Kendrick of Farmers Branch

25-year-old Coty Ray Shrum of Farmers Branch

All four were killed in the crash. DPS says William Robert Kendrick was the pilot.

The crash was reportedly discovered Saturday evening by hunters.

Early investigations believe weather may have been a role in the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the FAA, NTSB and Harrison County Sheriff's Office are all investigating the crash.