HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified four people who were killed in Saturday's plane crash in Harrison County.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) identified the plane as a Cessna 337C. DPS reports the plane was headed from Dallas to New Orleans.

The plane crashed in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 968 and Farm-to-Market Road 450 near Hallsville.

According to DPS, there were four people aboard the plane:

William Robert Kendrick 51, of Huffman

Rebecca Marsh Kendrick, 47 of Huffman

Ann Kendrick, 27, of Farmers Branch

Coty Ray Shrum, 25, of Farmers Branch

DPS says William Kendrick was the pilot.

The crash was reportedly discovered Saturday evening by hunters.

Early investigations believe weather may have been a role in the crash.

The victims' families released the following statement in regards to the tragedy:

"We would like to express our deepest appreciation and thanks for the kind words and prayers offered in support of the family suffering this great loss. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we move through the grieving process. We refer all inquiries to the appropriate Federal, State and local authorities. They have our full support while they conduct their investigation."

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Aviation Administration, DPS and the NTSB are all investigating the crash.