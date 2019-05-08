EL PASO, Texas — Crowdfunding sites are used to raise money for things like medical expenses, trips and tragedies.

Two fundraising accounts were recently created as a result of Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso.

Unfortunately, these platforms can also provide a way for people to lie and steal.

There are thousands of crowdfunding sites in existence and most of them are authentic.

Yet, there are a few things to consider to make sure your money is going to those in need.

Following the horrific scene in El Paso, the "El Paso Shooting Victims' fund" and "The El Paso Victims Relief Fund" provide an opportunity for people to help.

It's easy to believe these types of campaigns are real, but history shows that's not always the case.

A popular crowdfunding platform, GoFundMe, says misuse of campaigns is rare according to CEO Rob Solomon.

"Misuse of the platform is very, very rare," said Solomon. "Less than one-tenth of one percent of campaigns result in any type of misuse."

So how can a person figure out if the campaign is doing what it says?

According to GoFundMe, some questions to ask yourself are...

How is the campaign organizer related to the intended recipient of the donations? What is the purpose of the campaign and how will the funds be used? Are direct family and friends making donations and leaving supportive comments?

Founder of GoFraudMe Adrienne Gonzalez said misuse of accounts is common.

"It's happening in your backyard, it's happening in mine," Gonzalez said.

The website targets fraudulent pages and tracks where false campaigns pop up.

One trick Gonzalez uses is identifying if the picture on the campaign has been used all over the internet.

"So, you put the photo into google images at images.google.com," said Gonzalez. "Google will tell you that image appears here, here and here."

Gonzalez says emotional stories are ones to keep an eye on.

"I think it's really extra, like sob story or meant to tug at your heart," said Gonzalez. "People need to be careful."

GoFundMe is one of thousands of platforms that are used to generate large and quick donations.

Solomon believes most of society is truly supportive.

"At its core essence, people are good," said Solomon. "There's some bad apples out there, but people want to help each other out."

Other popular crowdfunding sites include:

Kickstarter (Known for rewarding people who donate)

Indiegogo (Allows you to use any amount of money raised, even if you don't reach your goal)

Others (Patreon, Rockethub, and GoGetFunding)

If you see a campaign that looks to be out of the ordinary, contact that corporation and let them know.