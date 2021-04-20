Texas House approves medical marijuana measure, lighting up possibilities across the state

House Bill 1535 would grow the number of qualified persons to acquire medicinal cannabis

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The State of Texas has moved one step closer to expanding medical marijuana programs throughout the state. The Public Health Committee from the state House of Representatives voted unanimously to pass House Bill 1535 that would grow the number of qualified persons to acquire medicinal cannabis.

Dr. Kirsten K. Shepard, Founder and CEO of Painstoppers Inc. said this particular expansion would allow cancer patients, chronic pain patients and veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to be included in a medical marijuana program.

Also being discussed in the house proposal is a THC cap increase from 0.5% to 5%. Dr. Shepard said the effects of THC and CBD, which are the most common cannabinoids in the marijuana plant, is helpful to people suffering from constant pain.

Dr. Shepard believes healthcare physicians should be the ones to decide whether patients are qualified to receive medicinal marijuana. New studies are shown at an increasing rate of their benefits, all based on science and expertise training.

Shepard believes Texas is finally falling in line with the growing support of marijuana legislation.

“If you look across the country, there are so many states that are embracing and allowing cannabis.” Shepard said.

Paul Waters, owner of Aggieland CBD, said natural herbs really does help people heal.

“[CBD] has a lot of supportive features for anxiety, for attention, for sleep, for physical ailments such as swelling and joint pain,” Waters said, adding many of his older customers who have experienced prior physical pain are now able to be more active than before.

Legal CBD products have less than .03% THC but bills in the state legislature are contesting to raise percentage level as well.