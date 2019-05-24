Texans can buy certain ENERGY STAR® energy-efficient products tax-free during the annual Texas ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items customers can buy, and customers do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy items tax free.

This year's tax-free ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday, May 25, and goes through midnight on Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day).

Qualifying Products

You can buy, rent or lease only the following ENERGY STAR-labeled items tax free:

Air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)

Refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)

Ceiling fans

Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs

Clothes washers

Dishwashers

Dehumidifiers

Programmable thermostats*

*The ENERGY STAR qualification for programmable thermostats was suspended on Dec. 31, 2009. The ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday exemption for programmable thermostats only applies to those with ENERGY STAR labels before the suspension.

Non-Qualifying Products

Examples of items that do not qualify and are taxable, even if they are ENERGY STAR-labeled include:

Water heaters

Clothes dryers

Freezers

Stoves

Attic fans

Heat pumps

Wine refrigerators

Kegerators

Beverage chillers

Additional Charges Affect the Sales Price

Delivery, shipping, handling, and transportation charges by the seller are part of the item's sales price. Charges for installing free-standing items are also part of the item's sales price. If the item you buy is not taxable, then these charges are not taxable.

For air conditioners and refrigerators (because they have a price cap), you have to look at the item's total sales price to determine if you can buy it tax free.

For example, you buy an ENERGY STAR refrigerator for $1,995 with a $50 delivery charge for a total sales price of $2,045. Because the refrigerator's total sales price is more than the $2,000 cap for refrigerators, tax is due on the entire $2,045 sales price.

If a delivery charge is billed "per item", and an invoice has both exempt and taxable items, only the qualifying exempt item's delivery charge is exempt.

For a flat-rate delivery charge, the total delivery charge is applied to the tax-exempt items and is exempt if it does not cause the item's sales price to be more than its price cap.