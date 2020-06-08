22-year-old woman charged after man is fatally shot inside Texas City home

It was first said the gun fell off a dresser and went off, but investigators said they determined otherwise.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A 22-year-old woman is facing a manslaughter charge after she shot a friend in what she says was an accident, reported The Galveston County Daily News.

Mary Christine Russell was in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Texas City Police said they were first called to a residence Tuesday evening where a gun allegedly fell off a dresser and discharged when it hit the ground. Ryan Hodges, 30, was shot in the head and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police questioned Russell about the incident, and investigators determined she pointed the gun at Hodges and pulled the trigger. She allegedly told police she purchased the gun recently and didn’t know it was loaded.