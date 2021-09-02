The restaurant, located on 31st Street, had a table reserved in their honor. On that table sat 13 burgers alongside an American flag.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Whataburger in Temple, Texas is joining restaurants and businesses across the nation in honoring the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the Kabul attacks last week.

The restaurant, located on 31st Street, had a table reserved in their honor. On that table sat 13 burgers alongside an American flag.

6 News' Jordan Darensbourg shared a photo of the quiet, yet powerful message.

Among the 13 killed in the attacks were 11 Marines, one sailor and one Army soldier, according to the three military departments.