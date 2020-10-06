COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University Police Department is investigating after the statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross, or "Sully" was vandalized.

According to police, the statue was covered in graffiti and whoever is responsible faces a state jail felony punishment of "confinement in a state jail for any term of not more than two years or less than 180 days" and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

Officers believe the statue was vandalized over Tuesday night.

A Facebook status from the Black Lives Matter B/CS chapter said, "No one with any affiliation with Black Lives Matter Bryan/College Station has had anything to do with vandalizing the Sully statute on Texas A&M’s campus."

RELATED: Removing History? Opinion on removing Confederate, racist statues

Officials put up a construction barrier and cones around the statue and a blue tarp over the statue Wednesday afternoon.

Pennies have been seen around the statue's barrier, likely in reference to a student tradition to put a penny by "Sully" to get a good grade on a test.

RELATED: Tips on how to avoid the long waits at the Tax Office

RELATED: City of College Station exits tourism partnership with Bryan

RELATED: What students should expect taking the SAT this Fall