HOUSTON — A suspect linked to an ambush-style attack in east Houston appeared in court overnight.

Marlon Valdez, 18, is charged with capital murder in connection to that brutal shooting that left two brothers dead last week on Eastbrook Drive.

Prosecutors say Valdez admitted to police that he set up 18-year-old Josue Aguilar, one of the victims killed during the shooting and that he intentionally lured him to the spot where the shooting happened.

Prosecutors believe Valdez is the one who pulled the trigger. They say Valdez admitted to police that he hid the gun at his home on Maxey Road.

That is same apartment where he was taken into custody over the weekend on a separate warrant.

Both SWAT and HPD swarmed the apartment to arrest him. The apartment happens to be just a mile away from where last week’s deadly ambush-style shooting happened.

The shooting left two brothers dead and another two wounded.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo at the time called the gunman a coward and said he hunted his victims like deer.

Valdez will stay behind bars after a judge denied his bond. Police also say there is a search for possibly more suspects.

