SAN ANTONIO — Pamela Allen owns Kym's Kloset, a clothing store that funds her non-profit organization, Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach.

On Friday, Allen said two employees where busy rearranging the store when a customer walked in and stole one of their purses off the counter. Allen said the employee's paychecks and credit cards were inside.

"We had cameras, we saw the whole thing," Allen said.

Allen said they canceled the employee's credit cards and printed new checks. But rather than turning the woman over to police, they prayed for her.

"We believe there's goodness out there," Allen said.

On Tuesday, that proved to be true. A package was delivered to the store with the purse and an apology inside.

In the note, the woman explained that she's "severely depressed because of everything going on" and gave into temptation. The woman said she was ashamed and asked for forgiveness.

"Come on, she didn't have to do that! We weren't going to press charges," Allen said. "That really touched my heart. She turned around and said, 'I'm going to take full responsibility for what I've done.'"

Allen admires her courage to come forward. The woman didn't leave her name on the package, but Allen wants to find her to repay her for doing the right thing.

She put out a post on the store's Facebook page, telling the woman they forgive her and want to help. Through Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach, Allen is able to assist people in need of food, housing, counselling and other services.

"What we do is reach out to the hurting and we know this woman is hurting," Allen said. "So, hopefully, she'll reach back out to us and we can help her through whatever trial she's going through."

For more details, you can visit Kym's Kloset here.