AUSTIN, Texas — One lucky Austin winner is about $5 million richer!

According to the Texas Lottery, a 5 out of 5 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at the H-E-B located at 5800 W. Slaughter Lane.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 10-50-55-56-58 and Mega Ball 15.

If the lucky winner would have matched the Mega Ball, they would have won almost $400 million. But hey, a cool $5 million isn't too shabby.

