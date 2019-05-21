SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City is set to join 52 other Texas municipalities that have adopted tobacco/smoke-free parks ordinances. Starting June 1, San Antonio’s parks and plazas will be smoke and tobacco-free.

The smoke/tobacco-free policy provides the opportunity to change community norms around tobacco use and models healthy lifestyle choices. The change could help reduce tobacco use among youth.

“By adopting this policy, San Antonio is helping reduce the rate of tobacco use in the community and is demonstrating that our parks and public plazas are where people go to improve their fitness and enjoy nature,” Xavier Urrutia, Director of San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department said in a release.

Smoking and all forms of tobacco use is prohibited in the following:

All City parks

Greenway Trails

River Walk

Market Square

La Villita

Ready to quit smoking? Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW. Enjoy outdoor parks tobacco and smoke-free this summer! For more information, visit saparksandrec.com.

