Authorities issued a Silver Alert Friday for a missing 91-year-old man.
Van Zandt Sheriff’s Deputies say Barne Richardson was last seen Friday morning near 393 VZ County Road 4125 in Canton.
Police believe Richardson was driving a tan or champagne 2001 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate FVV2671.
Richardson is described as being 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighs 172 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.
Police ask anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts to call 903-567-4133.
More on WFAA:
- Video shows man stealing display speaker from Arlington business
- Woman accused of crashing into construction site while driving drunk with child in car
- Oak Cliff pee wee football team needing pads, helmets after community center closes doors to youth sports
- Former U.S. Olympian charged with attempted murder
- Suspect's mom called police with concerns about son, 'AK-47-style gun' weeks before El Paso shooting, Allen PD confirms