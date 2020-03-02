COMMERCE, Texas — Updated at 1:10 p.m. with details about the incident.

Two people were killed and another person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday, according to the university.

All three people were gunshot victims, officials said.

Officers are stationed throughout the campus, officials said, and a shelter-in-place will remain in effect as a precautionary measure until further notice.

All classes have been canceled for the rest of Monday at the Commerce campus.

The shooting took place at Pride Rock Residence Hall, school officials said.

Pride Rock Residence Hall is a three-story residence hall open to first-year students.

Authorities have not said whether a suspect is in custody yet.

Commerce ISD also said all of its facilities were in a "lock-out" until further notice due to the incident as well, meaning no one will be allowed to enter or leave its facilities.

Campbell ISD issued a shelter-in-place in response also. No visitors will be allowed on campus and students will not be allowed to leave until the alert is lifted, the school's Facebook account said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

