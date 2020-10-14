San Antonio pet stores could soon be banned from selling animals sourced from breeders

For years, Royal Pet Palace Boutique has called the southside home, providing supplies, grooming, and even a few pets.



"Puppy sales are a big part of our business," pet store owner Jessica Loven said.



But soon those sales could be coming to an end, as the Community Health and Equity committee passed an item that would ban pet stores from selling dogs and cats provided by breeders, and instead, stores would only be allowed to sell animals from shelters or rescues.



A move Loven says could put some stores out of business and a lot of puppies at risk.



"The revenue and taxes, creating jobs that's all a loss for the City of San Antonio and what are you gaining? Backyard breeders and unregulated puppies, that's what you're going to gain," she said.



In its presentation, ACS said on top of the ban they'd increase the fines for illegal pet sales from $100 to $500 to deter that type of business.