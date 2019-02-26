TEXAS, USA — Texas voters are evenly split 48 - 48 percent on whether to build a wall on the Mexican border, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

The poll finds:

Republicans support the wall 87 to 11 percent. Opposed are Democrats, 90 to 7 percent and independent voters, 51 to 43 percent.

Men support the wall, 53 to 45 percent, with women opposed by a mirror image 52 to 43 percent.

Voters 18 to 34 years old oppose the wall 64 to 33 percent. Voters over 65 years old back the wall 58 to 39 percent.

White voters support the wall 63 to 34 percent. Opposed are black voters, 80 to 13 percent, and Hispanic voters, 65 to 32 percent..

Texas voters disapprove 60 to 39 percent of President Trump using emergency powers to fund a wall on the border. Voters say 52 to 45 percent-undocumented immigrants crossing the border is not a national emergency.

But voters agree with President Trump 52 to 45 percent the undocumented immigrants, drugs and gang members crossing the border is an "invasion."

Texas voters are divided in their opinion of President Trump as 47 percent approve of the job he is doing and 50 percent disapprove.

Texas is the state most directly impacted by the border wall controversy because of its long border with Mexico. Its generally conservative nature and stronger support for President Trump makes these numbers especially relevant.

"President Trump's 47 to 50 percent job approval in Texas is not great, but it's better than Quinnipiac University finds in nationwide polls," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. Texas voters are split down the middle on the need for a border wall, but overwhelmingly think immigration has been good for this country."

Texas voters say 57 to 38 percent that a wall on the Mexican border would not "significantly decrease violent crime in the U.S." The wall would not "significantly decrease the amount of illegal drugs in the U.S.," voters say 54 to 43 percent.

By a wide 62 to 33 percent, voters oppose the federal government seizing private property to build the wall. The only listed party, gender, education, age or racial groups to support this seizure are Republicans, 64 to 29 percent, and white men, 51 to 44 percent. White voters with no college degree are divided as 49 percent back seizures, with 43 percent opposed.

Immigrants from other cultures have a mainly positive impact on American society, 64 percent of Texas voters say, as 19 percent say immigrants have a mainly negative impact.

Texas voters also support 71 to 24 percent allowing "Dreamers" to stay in the U.S. and ultimately apply for citizenship. Support is strong among all listed groups.

From February 20 - 25, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,222 Texas voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points, including the design effect.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.