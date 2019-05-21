FOREST HILL, Texas — Updated at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday with a statement from WoodSpring Suites.

Police revealed that they searched the suspect's hotel room two hours before rescuing a kidnapped 8-year-old girl later found inside.

According to a news release, Forest Hill police officers were at WoodSpring Suites on East California Parkway two hours earlier looking for Salem Sabatka. Someone reported seeing the suspect, 51-year-old Michael Webb, with the girl shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 19.

Forest Hill police revealed they talked to Webb and looked around his room, but didn't find her or the car. "Upon entry into the room, the officers made visual inspection of the areas of the room that appeared to be large enough to conceal the missing child," the statement read.

About two hours later, officers went back to the scene after receiving another tip. Fort Worth police responded to the scene, where officers found Webb with the girl.

Fort Worth police told WFAA Monday that the kidnapping appears to have been random.

"At this point in time, it may have seemed like it was just a random deal," Officer Buddy Calzada said. "He just decided to take this child at this given moment."

Police said she was snatched off the street as she walked with her mom in their Fort Worth neighborhood.

Webb was transferred to FBI custody from the Tarrant County jail around 8 a.m. Tuesday and is charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

WoodSpring Suites released a statement Tuesday about the kidnapping, saying,

"We are so relieved Salem was safely reunited with her mother. We enthusiastically gave our support and resources to the police in helping apprehend the person who took her and will continue to help in any way we can."

