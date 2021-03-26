Police get man out of crane high above downtown Houston construction site

HOUSTON — Houston police are escorting a man to safety after he climbed a tall construction crane downtown early Friday.
The crane is being used to build a new high-rise, but around 3 a.m. the man reportedly accessed the construction site by jumping a fence. He then went up the crane, which is about 200 feet tall.
Houston firefighters and police responded to the construction site, located on Crawford just north of Discovery Green, and immediately began to try and get the man to come down.
Police used a drone to keep an eye on the man, and a SWAT team was called in.
KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported the man was safely pulled from the cab and was being escorted to the ground below as of 6:15 a.m.
Currently, no names or charges have been announced. It's unknown why the man decided to climb the crane.
It was earlier said the man may have been playing with the controls, but despite earlier reports, there is no indication that he was able to move the crane. Police said the keys are not in the control room, and power was cut off to the crane.