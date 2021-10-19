LIVE: Plane on fire after crashing near airport in Waller County; no serious injuries reported

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 19 people were on board the plane. There were no serious injuries.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — No serious injuries have been reported after a plane went down and caught fire in Waller County Tuesday morning.

The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said 21 people were on board the MD-87 aircraft, including three crew members when it went down near FM 2855, north of Morton Road. There was only one minor injury, officials confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane rolled through a fence and caught fire while attempting to depart from the Houston Executive Airport shortly after 10 a.m. Everyone on board was able to evacuate safely.

WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north. Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft with a report of 1 injury. AVOID THE AREA. — Waller County OEM (@wallercountyoem) October 19, 2021

Air 11 flew over the scene where you could see emergency crews working to put out the large fire. The plane appeared to be completely dismantled from the crash and fire.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area.

