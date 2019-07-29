SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Just one year after marking the first opening of its kind at any Bass Pro Shop, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is closing its doors in San Antonio.

A Family Kitchen employee who did not wish to be identified confirmed in-person to KENS 5 that the restaurant shuttered its doors 5 p.m. Sunday and that no notice was given to employees.

The employee said that the establishment has 'been having financial issues for some time' and told KENS 5 he was looking for jobs elsewhere already since he had a feeling it would close.

Jaret Keller with Key Group Worldwide, the PR firm that handles Family Kitchen, also confirmed to KENS 5 that the restaurant had closed for good. Keller said the Dallas location remained open.

Bass Pro management did not offer a comment on the closure.

The restaurant was similar to Deen's famous Lady & Sons located in Savannah, Ga., although 'Family Kitchen' locations are owned by different restaurant operators.

The restaurant which was accompanied by a retail boutique featured items hand-selected items Deen said reflected Savannah’s rich cultural heritage and her tastes.

Although opening another restaurant appeared to be a stroke in the right direction for Deen, many critics thought she would not be able to make a comeback after admitting to using the ‘n-word,’ which was brought up in 2013 court depositions involving a lawsuit filed by one her restaurant managers for discrimination.

The lawsuit alleged both sexual harassment and a work environment rife with racial slurs. When asked if she had ever used the n-word, Deen replied, "Yes, of course." But, she added, "It's been a very long time."

Deen was fired from The Food Network promptly following the incident. Numerous experts predicted her career and money-making potential would be either non-existent or changed greatly after the incident.