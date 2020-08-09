One Texas fugitive captured after shootout with Georgia deputies, another still wanted

The GBI says they are still looking for the man who shot a deputy, wrecked a stolen tractor-trailer, and ran off into the woods

DALTON, Ga. — One of the two men wanted by Georgia law enforcement after a shootout with deputies Monday morning has been captured.

The GBI says 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer is now in custody.

He was seen on a home surveillance system in a subdivision near the truck wreck, close to the Whitfield/Gordon County line.

But, the GBI stills needs your help finding the other man -- 29-year-old Dalton Potter.

It all began Monday when deputies saw Potter, a wanted fugitive in Texas, driving a stolen tractor-trailer.

When Whitfield County deputy Darrell Hackney pulled him over, the GBI says Potter fired several times at him.

Hackney was hit by the gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented him from being seriously injured.

He returned fire along with another responding deputy, but Potter escaped by driving south on I-75.

He later wrecked the truck and the stolen trailer was found near the Gordon-Whitfield County line.

Potter ran into the woods and has not yet been captured.

If you have any information on his location, you can call the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706-370-4900.