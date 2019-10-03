HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board is joining in on the investigation of a a fatal plane crash that occurred Saturday in Harrison County.

The NTSB has identified the plane as a Cessna 337C.

KGAS reports deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the area near Farm-to-Market Road 968 and Farm-to-Market Road 450 on Saturday afternoon following reports of a "loud boom." However, officials were unable to find anything.

The crash was then reportedly discovered later in the evening by hunters.

According to the HCSO, the sole occupant of the plane died in the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Aviation Administration and the HCSO are also investigating the accident.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.