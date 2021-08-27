2 arrested in murder of New Orleans police officer at Houston restaurant; Both were out on bond, DA says

Detective Everett Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was killed outside the upscale restaurant. His friend was critically hurt.

HOUSTON — Two men have been arrested in the robbery and shooting at a Houston restaurant last weekend that killed a New Orleans police officer and critically injured his friend, authorities announced Friday afternoon.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner were joined by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg to announce the arrests.

They said numerous tips to Houston Crime Stoppers led to the suspects.

Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, were both arrested this week at separate locations. The suspects are charged with murder and attempted murder, Mayor Turner said.

Another person whose name has not been released, identified as a person-of-interest, is still at-large, Ogg said.

Suspects were out on bond for other crimes, D.A. says

Both Houston suspects charged in NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe’s murder are believed to be behind other Galleria-area robberies, police said. They were out on bond at the time of the shootings, which also left Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy in critical condition.

"We're sickened by this bold attack that left one beloved detective dead and his friend still fighting for his life," Ogg said. "Our city's shaken at how this could happen on a weekend afternoon at a restaurant in the heart of the tourist area. Details are brutal and they are heartbreaking."

"Death is on the table — they will consider the death penalty in this case," said Ogg.

Ogg said at the time of Saturday’s shootings, Jenkins was out on a $40,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jackson was also out on bond for an aggravated robbery in 2020. That crime involved someone who was followed from the Galleria area and then robbed of items that exceeded $40,000 in value, the district attorney said.

Ogg speculated that the robberies were carried out to help pay for the bond of another person who is currently in custody.

"As I keep saying, I am opposed, along with the mayor and police chief, to the repeated release of people on multiple bonds. There is no doubt that that's part of what's driving the crime rate that all of these members of law enforcement are working so hard to prevent."

The district attorney said at the time of Saturday's killing, one of the suspects had removed their ankle monitor.

Victims' families notified of the arrests

Chief Finner said he spoke to both of the victims' wives to let them know about the arrests. He spoke second victim's wife on Thursday night, saying "She's hurting, her family is hurting. Pray for her husband. He's still fighting. But more importantly, pray for everybody."

"Families are suffering because of senseless violence," said Finner, who appeared to pause as he became overwhelmed with emotion.

"I pray this development provides some amount of relief for the family as they prepare to lay Officer Briscoe to rest Saturday in New Orleans," said Mayor Turner at Friday's press conference.

Shootings occurred during robbery outside upscale Houston restaurant

Detective Briscoe and his friends were part of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a philanthropic group that puts on a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Several members were in Houston for the weekend to visit other Zulu members.

Zulu president Elroy James said the members who traveled from New Orleans decided to stay at Hotel Derek, and when they arrived at the hotel Saturday afternoon, a few of them dropped off their bags and walked across the street to Grotto to smoke cigars and have a few drinks.

Minutes later, a gunman shot two of them during a robbery. Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was killed even after everyone complied with the robber.

A friend of Briscoe's was shot and critically injured. That second victim was identified as 43-year-old Dyrin Riculfy. He's still in a Houston hospital in critical condition. Friends say he remains in a coma.

$100,000 reward was offered for info earlier this week

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner initially announced the reward had been increased from $10,000 to $40,000, but this week Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta added another $60,000 for a total of $100,000. At Friday's press conference, police would not speculate on who would get the money or if it would be split among multiple tipsters, adding that was a question for Crime Stoppers.

Viewing, funeral services scheduled for Officer Everett Briscoe in New Orleans

Detective Briscoe's body arrived back in New Orleans from Houston earlier this week, days after he was shot and killed.