HOUSTON — Are you ready to ride the “Titan?”

Arizona-based Ray Cammack Shows is planning to showcase a major new ride in 2019 at the RodeoHouston’s carnival. This will be the Italian-made ride’s U.S. debut.

“We just took possession of the very first 55m Fabbri Booster Max that we have named the ‘Titan,’” Ben Pickett, vice president of Ray Cammack Shows, said.

55 meters comes out to about 180 feet or 17 stories tall.

#HTownRush’s Traffic Anchor Stephanie Simmons was one of the first to ride the Titan Thursday morning.

“This is not your typical carnival ride,” Pickett said. “This is an absolute thrill ride that people will seek out. We are excited to add it to our list of attractions we bring to our over 11 million visitors a year.”

The Titan will be the tallest traveling booster ride on the U.S.