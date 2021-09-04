Suspect charged with murder in connection with mass shooting at Bryan cabinet shop

Larry Bollin, 27, has been arrested and charged with murder.

BRYAN, Texas — A Grimes County man has been arrested and charged in connection to Thursday's deadly mass shooting in Bryan

The Bryan Police Department arrested 27-year-old Larry Bollin and charged the Grimes County man with murder.

Bollin is accused of opening fire at Kent Moore Cabinets around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

One person was killed at the scene and six others were taken to area hospitals. Of those injured, two of the five people wounded are in critical condition. The three others are in serious but stable condition.

“Somebody told me no, no, no, there’s a shooting. We need to get out of there. I turned back and I saw all of us, a bunch of us, running, running, running,” said Amelia Rodriguez, an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets.

After the shooting, authorities said Bollin left the scene and led DPS troopers on a high-speed chase back to his home in Iola, which is about 30 miles east of the cabinet shop.

Once they got to Iola, authorities said a shooting took place and a trooper was hit. That trooper was taken to an area hospital and was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Trooper Cummings says trooper was shot and the suspect then fled. A lot of troopers here are at the hospital giving support to the wounded officer. Suspect booked in Grimes Co. Sheriffs Office. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/FtQzSfzkt6 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) April 9, 2021

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske says investigators believe Bollin was solely responsible for the attack. He's being held on $1 million bond.

At this point we don't know a motive. We also don't know the identity of the person who was killed or any of the other shooting victims.

Kent Moore Cabinets statement

Kent Moore Cabinets released a statement on its Facebook page, addressing the shooting, saying:

"Our hearts are hurting.

We're all devastated by the tragic events at our Stone City manufacturing plant in Bryan on Thursday. Our thoughts are with our workers and their families, and we ask that you join us in keeping everyone touched by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.

We are fully cooperating with the police who are investigating this horrible crime. We're thankful that law enforcement officers responded so quickly and are so appreciative of the critical medical care that paramedics provided to our coworkers.

Our focus now is on our employees and their families during this most difficult time, and we hope you understand we are not able to respond to your comments. Your concern and kind words are deeply appreciated."

_________________________