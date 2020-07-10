More than $62,000 stolen from ATM in north Houston

Houston police are trying to identify four burglars who used chains and a stolen truck to break into the machine.

HOUSTON — More than $62,000 were stolen from an ATM in north Houston in the late summer.

Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying four people who may be responsible, according to an announcement Wednesday from Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Investigators said the group destroyed an ATM in the 600 block of E. Tidwell Road around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2020.

Police have released surveillance snapshots of three of the four people involved.

During the incident, police said the burglars used chains that were hooked to a stolen truck to open the ATM door. They reportedly took thousands of dollars from the machine before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

That ATM the group burglarized and permanently damaged is valued at $50,000, the release said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.