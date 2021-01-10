3 children missing in Sam Houston National Forest, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says

"...keep the children, the family of the missing children, and the search and rescue personnel in your prayers through this difficult time."

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The search continued Friday morning for three children in the Sam Houston National Forest.

Note: the video in this story is from a 9 a.m. press conference with the sheriff's office

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office first announced the search Thursday evening, saying the children went missing in the area of 20800 Julie Lane, Montgomery, Texas. Authorities said they are looking around the Flamingo Lakes subdivision.

The children, reported to be two boys and one girl — ages 6 to 7, were last seen walking from one house to another on a trail that leads through the community. The trail is popular because it keeps children from having to walk along the main road, the sheriff's office says.

The children were last seen while it was still daylight out. But when they did not show up at the home they were heading to, family members notified the sheriff's office at about 8 p.m.

"They are extremely worried, they haven't seen their children all night," said Lt. Scott Spencer with MCSO.

He estimated the trail the children walked is about half a mile long and densely packed with trees and no drinking water.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the forest along with Montgomery County Search & Rescue. Their active search was briefly halted overnight due to the darkness and poor weather, although first responders remained at the scene. The active search resumed at sunrise.

The sheriff's office says they have not yet released photos of the children because the case is believed to be a case of lost kids in the forest — not an AMBER Alert or foul play situation.

Just spoke w/ a deputy here — he says right now ONLY search & rescue crews & law enforcement being allowed to go beyond this yellow tape here on Julie Ln — it’s where the command station/search efforts are happening. At this time additional volunteers are not needed. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/K58Or8lIFg — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 1, 2021

They said volunteers are not needed at this time.

"We do ask that you keep the children, the family of the missing children, and the search and rescue personnel in your prayers through this difficult time," stated the sheriff's office in a press release early Friday.

K-9 units, drones and helicopters are being used, when possible. Heavy downpours and Flash Flood Warnings continued for portions of the Houston region overnight and early Friday.

Spencer said crews are expanding their search area outward as the morning goes on.

"We'll cover the whole forest if we have to," said Spencer.

Currently, the names of the children have not been released, and their families have not provided a public statement. Sheriff's deputies say two of the missing kids are sibling.

Description of the children from MCSO: