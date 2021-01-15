Man disappears after car crashes into ditch in Liberty County

Texas EquuSearch volunteers are activily searching for 22-year-old Nathan Heathco.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Dozens of Texas EquuSearch volunteers are searching for Nathan Heathco, a missing 22-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday in Liberty County.

On Friday, the group gathered at the Liberty County Volunteer Fire Department -- located at 8704 FM 1409 in Dayton, Texas -- to begin looking for any clues that could lead them to the whereabouts of Heathco.

Air 11 flew over the search scene and saw dozens of people, on foot and on ATVs, beginning to search wooded areas.

Heathco went missing when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch in the 8700 block of Hwy 1409. According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, he was on his way to visit a friend.

Heathco was caught on surveillance walking past the fire station where search crews are staged and then walking to a nearby store. He then continued south on Highway 1409 and wasn't seen again.

Deputies believe he may have suffered a head injury due to the damage to his vehicle from the crash.

Heathco was wearing a green camo jacket, a black long-sleeved shirt, jeans and brown & green cowboy boots. He has "Dirty” tattooed on the back of his left leg and “South” tattooed on the right leg. He also has the tattoo of “praying hands” on the back of his right shoulder and the name “Cassidy” tattooed in the rib area of his right side.

If you have seen Heathco or know anything about his disappearance, please call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.