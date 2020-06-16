Editor's Note: This story contains the original broadcast video when the firefighter was still missing.

GALVESTON, Texas — We have a sad update this morning coming out of Galveston where Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch confirms the body of missing firefighter Kent Zavala has been found.

Zavala, 20, went missing after a rollover crash on the causeway on Sunday evening. Miller said his remains were found in the same area as the crash around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"We ask that everyone keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this time," EquuSearch posted on Facebook.

The search got underway Sunday evening after Zavala and a dog were ejected from a crash into the water below the causeway. Two others in the wrecked Jeep were taken to the hospital.

Boaters under the roadway rescued the dog shortly after the crash, but they couldn't immediately find Zavala.

Although the United States Coast Guard suspended its search Monday afternoon, Texas EquuSearch volunteers kept looking.

"We just ask that you stand behind us and anyone that has any time available and a boat, please bring your boats out. Please bring your boats out," mother Kimberly Zavala said. "Good, bad or other, bring our son home. He is our baby."

Zavala was a firefighter in Crosby who recently became a Houston Fire Department candidate, according to his family.

The other two men in the crash, who are both in their 20s, were critically injured.

Police said it's unclear who was driving the vehicle or whether anyone was wearing a seat belt.

