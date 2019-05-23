MCKINNEY, Texas — Emergency crews are at the scene where a small plane crashed early Thursday evening into a McKinney home.

"It felt like an explosion," said Jamillah Foster, who said her baby was in the living room not far from where the plane crashed into the back of their home and left a large gaping hole.

No one on the ground was injured but two people on board the plane were transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries were not released.

The plane was a Piper-PA 28 Cherokee and crashed at about 5:10 p.m. into the home located on Black Bear Drive, according to a statement released by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The home is about a quarter mile west of the Aero Country Airport, the FAA said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., McKinney police said the crash scene was secure and the National Transportation Safety Board headed to the scene.

The area around the airport was also the scene of a 2016 crash that left three dead. The crash happened when a single-engine aircraft was struck by another plane in air. One of the planes crashed onto Custer Road and the other into the parking lot of a Home Depot.

