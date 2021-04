Houston police said the incident was initially reported as a kidnapping but could possibly involve human smuggling.

HOUSTON — Houston police said dozens of people were found inside a home in Southwest Houston on Friday.

According to police, initial reports are that more than 90 people were found inside the home in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive, which is just off the Beltway near Highway 69.

The Houston Police Department tweeted that the incident was initially reported as a kidnapping but they believe it could involve human smuggling.

HPD said it would provide more updates Friday afternoon.

