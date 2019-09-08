HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's investigators say a Houston pastor has been charged in the sexual assault of a child and they're seeking other victims the man may have assaulted.

Conrad Estrada Valdez, 59, assaulted the girl when she was 15, according to a statement issued by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, while he and the girl's family attended the Restoration Outreach Christian Church.

The victim, who is now 30, told investigators she visited Valdez for counseling after being previously sexually assaulted. She said Valdez threatened her if she "exposed their sexual relationship," Harris County Sheriff's investigators said in the statement.

She said she finally came forward after watching a documentary on survivors of sexual abuse.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in these cases. Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

