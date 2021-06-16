RodeoHouston George Strait concert tickets appear to already be sold out

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, but the virtual waiting room opened at 9:30 a.m. at rodeohouston.com.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo continues to plan for its big post-COVID return, including a special concert-only performance featuring George Strait.

Ashley McBryde will make her rodeo debut as Strait's featured guest.

The concert will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Ticket info and links are below, but be warned that as of 10:05 a.m. it appeared the tickets were already sold out.

George Strait ticket information

WHEN: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 10 a.m. (Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m.)

WHERE: Online at rodeohouston.com

From the rodeo: "Mark your calendars, tickets to the George Strait concert-only performance will go on sale Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m. and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m."

Ticket pricing

Ticket prices start at $50, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

Upper Level: $50-$75

Loge Level: $89-$119

Club Level: $189-$229

Field Level: $179-$209

Action Seats: $279

Floor: $279-$459

Organizers said a limit of four tickets per person will be permitted.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID; please allow 48 hours for delivery.

To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.