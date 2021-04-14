Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst arrested on assault charge, Dallas police say

Police said it was a family violence incident.

DALLAS — Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst was arrested on an assault charge on Tuesday, Dallas police said.

When officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a disturbance call on the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane, police said they found a woman who had allegedly been physically assaulted by Dewhurst.

Police arrested the 75-year-old without incident on a Class A Misdemeanor Assault Family Violence charge, officials said. He was being held at the Dallas County jail.

The police department's Public Integrity Unit will continue to investigate the incident.

Dewhurst was elected lieutenant governor and served under Gov. Rick Perry until 2014. He then lost position in the 2014 Republican primary in a heated race with current Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.