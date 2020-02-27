A massive water main break is leading to major flooding in east Houston.

The flooding is on both the northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop and in a nearby neighborhood. From Air 11, we could see water bubbling out onto the street.

According to the city of Houston, the flooding is from a massive water main break.

We've learned the water is out at the University of Houston main campus. Dining halls on campus are being shut down.

