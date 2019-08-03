HOUSTON — KHOU 11 News was given a first-time look at the Amazon cargo plane crash wreckage and debris collected from the Trinity Bay.

Most of the mangled metal pieces of the wreckage are not identifiable by the lay person, however, NTSB investigators are carefully going over the pieces of the plane, looking for clues that might help them understand why the plane took a sudden nose dive in its final moments of flight.

The plane’s two engines look remarkably different. The right side engine is easily identifiable while the left side engine is mangled metal. The engines were located hundreds of yards apart at the crash site.

Flight 3591 crashed nearly two weeks ago in shallow water near Anahuac. All three crew members on board the plane were killed.

