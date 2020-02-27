HOUSTON — A DWI suspect crashed into a fire station leaving one firefighter in the hospital overnight.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena visited the firefighter at the hospital overnight. HFD District Fire Chief Ruy Lozano said the firefighter suffered a head injury, possibly a concussion.

Pena later tweeted on Thursday morning that the firefighter had been released from the hospital.

This happened 10 p.m. Wednesday at Fire Station No. 18 just off Telephone Road near Lockwood in southeast Houston.

The crash left a gaping hole in the brick wall, which has now been covered with plywood.

Lozano said the crash could have been much worse since the suspected drunken driver crashed into the kitchen and lounge area of the fire station. He added that moments before the crash the room was full of firemen who had just cleared out after getting dispatched to a call.

One firefighter was left behind and was injured when a refrigerator fell on him due to the crash, Lozano said.

As for the driver, he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said his charges could be upgraded to intoxication assault on a public servant and that he may have to pay the city in damages.

