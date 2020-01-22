HOUSTON — A Barbers Hill High School student received a show of support from a Houston sports star Wednesday morning.

Houston Texans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins tweeted his support for DeAndre Arnold saying: “Never cut your locks DeAndre Arnold.”

The Mont Belvieu teen is not being allowed to walk at his graduation unless he shortens his locs. He has been suspended for not following Barbers Hills ISD’s grooming codes.

The district has rules for male students on the length of their hair.

The Texans star also sports locks himself.

Under BHISD’s 2019-2020 dress and grooming code for 6th to 12th grade students in the student handbook, the district policy states:

“Male students’ hair will not extend, at any time, below the eyebrows, or below the ear lobes. Male students’ hair must not extend below the top of a t-shirt collar or be gathered or worn in a style that would allow the hair to extend below the top of a t-shirt collar, below the eyebrows, or below the ear lobes when let down.”

DeAndre’s family said he’s been wearing his hair in locs since the 7th grade and they’re pleading for an exception.

On social media, some people agree with DeAndre’s family and said the district needs to update their policy.

Black Lives Matter Houston activist Ashton P. Woods said the rules are biased and fear there’s a lack of cultural understanding.

“It’s by far not a race issue, by far. Like I said, there’s a lot of kids who come here that don’t agree with it but they knew that is the policy. You've got to follow policy," Niemann said.

DeAndre’s family is considering legal action in the matter saying the rule is racially insensitive.

