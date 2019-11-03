GALVESTON, Texas —

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 58 year-old man from an oil tanker near Galveston, Texas, Sunday morning.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from the captain of the oil tanker Nobel requesting the medevac of a crewmember who was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. The watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon who recommended a medevac.

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew was launched and a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew was diverted to assist with communications coverage.

The Air Station Houston aircrew arrived on scene and transported the crewmember to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Scholes International Airport in Galveston.

The crewmember was last reported in stable condition.